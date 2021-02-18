McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $40,517,000 after buying an additional 177,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $213.45 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

