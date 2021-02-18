McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 5,510 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MCK stock opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.