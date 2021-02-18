Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.38, but opened at C$0.60. Medallion Resources shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 307,704 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$32.79 million and a P/E ratio of -16.13.

In other news, Director Andrew Morden sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$610,312.50. Insiders have sold 259,625 shares of company stock worth $676,655 in the last ninety days.

About Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

