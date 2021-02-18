Medifast (NYSE:MED) Hits New 12-Month High at $279.07

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $279.07 and last traded at $278.63, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Medifast alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.26 and a 200 day moving average of $186.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 205.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.