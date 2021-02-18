Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Medpace stock opened at $165.46 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $177.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Medpace by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Medpace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

