MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 333.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,033 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 25.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.