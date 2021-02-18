Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Trading Down 12.4% on Insider Selling

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s share price traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $26.12. 1,762,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 716,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Specifically, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at $191,520.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,064 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

