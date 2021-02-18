Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 132,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,742,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,308.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,237.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,203.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,595 shares of company stock worth $14,700,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

