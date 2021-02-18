Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $9.11. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 842 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $26,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noah G. Levy bought 69,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,167.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

