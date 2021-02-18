Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report $430,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $600,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 896,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,618. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,401 shares of company stock worth $593,976. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 164,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 225.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,571,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.