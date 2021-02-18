Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 45,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,404,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

MRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,401 shares of company stock valued at $593,976 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,464 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,861,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

