MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,886 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after acquiring an additional 174,522 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,928,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 46,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $56.74.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

