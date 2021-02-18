MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment makes up 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.32. 43,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,793. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $13.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.