Michael Croce Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $48,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,825.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYBT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.96. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,304 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,333,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 97,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

