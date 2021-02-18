Michelle Renee Griffin Sells 6,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $390,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,504 shares in the company, valued at $97,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $395,280.00.

ADPT opened at $62.12 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 186,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

