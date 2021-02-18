Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.12

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $6,307,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

