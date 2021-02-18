Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,891,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

CWI stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

