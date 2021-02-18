Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 270 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

Linde stock opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

