Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 645 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

