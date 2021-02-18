Mizuho Downgrades bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Neutral

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $89.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock worth $144,696 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in bluebird bio by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

