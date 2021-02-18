Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.61. 6,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.