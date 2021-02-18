MoneyGram International (MGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect MoneyGram International to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $828.88 million, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Several research firms have commented on MGI. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

