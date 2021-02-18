Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £297 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £297 ($388.03).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Lucy Tilley acquired 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £286.20 ($373.92).

On Monday, December 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £291.60 ($380.98).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 910 ($11.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £482.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 885.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 763.85. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

