MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading 28.8% Higher

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s stock price traded up 28.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $6.70. 118,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 589,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

