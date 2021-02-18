Motco Has $29,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 41.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI opened at $181.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

