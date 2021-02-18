MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 14th total of 32,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Glenn R. August acquired 197,052 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,379,364.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn R. August acquired 100,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,009,097 shares of company stock valued at $16,266,043.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,067. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

