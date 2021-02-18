MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE MYTE opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $36.25.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

