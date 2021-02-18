Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Natera were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after acquiring an additional 318,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after buying an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,594,000 after buying an additional 74,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Natera by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 159,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,347 shares of company stock worth $16,513,864. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

