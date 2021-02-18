National Asset Management Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.