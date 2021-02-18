National Asset Management Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,547,000 after acquiring an additional 79,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.