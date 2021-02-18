National Asset Management Inc. Has $386,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

