National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $179.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.