National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,671 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,812,000 after purchasing an additional 645,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

