National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

