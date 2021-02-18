National Asset Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,453,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woodward by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 95,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,274 shares of company stock valued at $20,684,831. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.13.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

