National Asset Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,346,000 after purchasing an additional 215,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $56,572,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

Shares of PENN opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

