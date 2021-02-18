National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.67

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 2145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

