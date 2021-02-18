Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

GLW stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.45, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

