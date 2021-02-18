NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) is Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s 2nd Largest Position

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. NCR comprises 1.5% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NCR were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

