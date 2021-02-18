NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $4.50

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00008667 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $84.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00379489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00060115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00078246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00084863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00424707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00174747 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,164,001 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

