Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.53% from the company’s current price.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,492,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,245,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

