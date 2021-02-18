Neo Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $43.40 or 0.00084495 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00445630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00059101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00075728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00081787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.50 or 0.00413729 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00175087 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.