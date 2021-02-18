NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $98.13 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $98.13 million and $13.95 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00415994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00083811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00420828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00028305 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

