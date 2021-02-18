Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $34.70 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

