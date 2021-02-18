NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Announces Earnings Results

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,291.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,300 shares of company stock worth $81,141. Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

