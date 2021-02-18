NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $4.81. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 3,752 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $31,291.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $81,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

