Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Steven D. Heinemann Sells 6,225 Shares

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $22,721.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,100.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NTIP stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 758,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 106,321 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

