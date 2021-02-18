Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 235,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $320.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

