New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in New Gold by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.