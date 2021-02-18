New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 185,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,577,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $195.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $199.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

